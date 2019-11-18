Yoga Mat Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

“Yoga Mat Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Yoga Mat business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Yoga Mat Market.
Request a sample copy of the report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13056139
Short Details of Yoga Mat Market Report – Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.
Global Yoga Mat market competition by top manufacturers
- Lululemon
- Manduka PROlite
- Jade Yoga
- Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
- PrAna Revolutionary
- Gaiam
- Easyoga
- HATHAYOGA
- Kharma Khare
- Hosa Group
- Yogabum
- Aerolite
- Aurorae
- Barefoot Yoga
- Keep well
- Khataland
- Microcell Composite
- Yogarugs
- Copeactive
- Yogasana
- A. Kolckmann
- JiangXi Lveten Plastic
- Liforme
- Starlight Yoga
- Bean Products
Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13056139
The Scope of the Report:
The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.
Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.
Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.
We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13056139
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Yoga Mat Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Yoga Mat Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Yoga Mat Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Yoga Mat by Country
5.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Yoga Mat by Country
8.1 South America Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Yoga Mat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Yoga Mat Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Yoga Mat Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Yoga Mat Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Yoga Mat Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Yoga Mat Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
browse Complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13056139
About Us:
Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Name: Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187
OUR OTHER REPORTS:
Diglyceride Market Size, Share 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2024
Xylitol Market Size, Share 2019 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024
Insulated Metal Panels Market Share, Size, 2019 Competition, Status and Forecast, Market by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2019-2024
Die Attach Materials Market Share, Size, 2019 Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024