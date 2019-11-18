 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yoga Mat Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Yoga Mat business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Yoga Mat Market.

Short Details of Yoga Mat  Market Report – Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Global Yoga Mat  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Lululemon
  • Manduka PROlite
  • Jade Yoga
  • Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
  • PrAna Revolutionary
  • Gaiam
  • Easyoga
  • HATHAYOGA
  • Kharma Khare
  • Hosa Group
  • Yogabum
  • Aerolite
  • Aurorae
  • Barefoot Yoga
  • Keep well
  • Khataland
  • Microcell Composite
  • Yogarugs
  • Copeactive
  • Yogasana
  • A. Kolckmann
  • JiangXi Lveten Plastic
  • Liforme
  • Starlight Yoga
  • Bean Products

The Scope of the Report:

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • PVC yoga mats
  • Rubber yoga mats
  • TPE yoga mats
  • Other yoga mats

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Household
  • Yoga club
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Yoga Mat  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Yoga Mat  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Yoga Mat  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Yoga Mat  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Yoga Mat  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Yoga Mat  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Yoga Mat  by Country

    5.1 North America Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Yoga Mat  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Yoga Mat  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Yoga Mat  by Country

    8.1 South America Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Yoga Mat  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Yoga Mat  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Yoga Mat  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Yoga Mat  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Yoga Mat  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Yoga Mat  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Yoga Mat  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Yoga Mat  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Yoga Mat  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Yoga Mat  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

    Joann Wilson
