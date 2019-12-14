 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yoga Mat Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Yoga Mat

GlobalYoga Mat Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Yoga Mat Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Yoga Mat Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Yoga Mat globally.

About Yoga Mat:

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Yoga Mat Market Manufactures:

  • Lululemon
  • Manduka PROlite
  • Jade Yoga
  • Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
  • PrAna Revolutionary
  • Gaiam
  • Easyoga
  • HATHAYOGA
  • Kharma Khare
  • Hosa Group
  • Yogabum
  • Aerolite
  • Aurorae
  • Barefoot Yoga
  • Keep well
  • Khataland
  • Microcell Composite
  • Yogarugs
  • Copeactive
  • Yogasana
  • A. Kolckmann
  • JiangXi Lveten Plastic
  • Liforme
  • Starlight Yoga
  • Bean Products

    Yoga Mat Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Yoga Mat Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Yoga Mat Market Types:

  • PVC yoga mats
  • Rubber yoga mats
  • TPE yoga mats
  • Other yoga mats

    Yoga Mat Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Yoga club
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Yoga Mat Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Yoga Mat Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Yoga Mat Market Report:

  • The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.
  • Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.
  • Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.
  • We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Yoga Mat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Yoga Mat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Yoga Mat in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Yoga Mat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Yoga Mat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Yoga Mat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Yoga Mat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Yoga Mat Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Yoga Mat by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Yoga Mat Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Yoga Mat Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Yoga Mat Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Yoga Mat Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

