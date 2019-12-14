Yoga Mat Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Yoga Mat Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Yoga Mat Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Yoga Mat Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Yoga Mat globally.

About Yoga Mat:

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Yoga Mat Market Manufactures:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam

Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana

A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats Yoga Mat Market Applications:

Household

Yoga club

Others

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.