Yubico Introduced The $70 Yubikey 5Ci – The World’s First Lightning Port-Compatible Security Key

iPhone owners with a mind toward safety have a new option for protecting their online accounts. On Tuesday, safety key manufacturer Yubico introduced the $70 YubiKey 5Ci, which the company says is the world’s first Lightning port-compatible security key.

At launch, the 5Ci supports a variety of standard password managers, including 1Password, Dashlane, LastPass and Bitwarden. It’s also suitable for authentication providers like Okta. In all these instances, you’ll be able to plug in the 5Ci into your iPhone, launch the security app of your selection, and log in to an online account without ever getting into a password. And if you occur to use Brave instead of Safari for internet browsing, the 5Ci removes the need to first open a password supervisor within the case of some online services.

The 5Ci additionally includes a USB-C port for when you should log in by an Android device or laptop. However, one limitation of the 5Ci is that it presently doesn’t work with the 2018 iPad Pro. We have reached out to Yubikey to find the precise motive for this limitation. That might change when iOS 13 comes out this fall. The Yubikey 5Ci also doesn’t work with any FIDO-compliant service or app out of the box. Yubico stated third-party builders should add help for the 5Ci to their apps individually. A full list of compatible providers is available on the company’s website.

Nevertheless, at $70, the 5Ci is one of the more expensive security keys out in the marketplace. If you’re searching for something more affordable, Yubico additionally presents the $45 YubiKey 5 NFC, which is similarly appropriate with the iPhone. Another option is Google’s $50 Titan security key, which has the advantage of also working through Bluetooth.