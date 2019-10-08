Yucca Mohave Extract Market Report 2019: Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

Yucca Mohave Extract is an extract of yucca plant; it is also called Mojave/ Mohave yucca or Spanish Dagger. It is originally from Mojave Desert, Chihuahuan Desert and Sonoran Desert of southeastern California, Baja California, New Mexico, southern Nevada and Arizona.

The yucca extract is a new research success, and like many other plant extract, yucca extract is also have many applications, and the fundamental ones are medication and food and feed ingredients. In medication usage, it is often used for osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, migraine headaches, inflammation of the intestine (colitis), high cholesterol, stomach disorders, diabetes, poor circulation, and liver and gallbladder disorders. It used in food industry as a foaming and flavoring agent in carbonated beverages. Moreover, it has been confirmed that it has effective result on animal feeding to enhance the taste of meat by controlling the maintenance of nitrogen, and it can also improve the nutrition in digestion.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

According to its natural characteristics of growing regions, the most key player of this industry centralized in United States and Mexico. Naturex is the only company in this report that does not locate in this region. In addition, according to our investigation, Naturex is not a significant player in the Mohave Yucca Extract, since it possesses over 9000 products in food industry and does not have rich experience in this product.The application of yucca extract covers a wide range, such as medication, food additive, feeding ingredients, cosmetics, and so forth. In the research, the largest consumption of application is for animal feedings, which occupies the majority of the market. However, the situation is not stable, that the products for other usage are already in the laboratories. It is predictable that the product will be used in more industries.

The technology of yucca extract is keeping developing. In this case, the diversity of products will be realized in next years. Moreover, the expectation and demand of healthy lifestyle are the main power of this industry.

The worldwide market for Yucca Mohave Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 89 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

