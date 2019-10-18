Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A Zero liquid discharge facility (ZLD), is an industrial plant without discharge of wastewaters.ZLD technology includes pre-treatment and evaporation of the industrial effluent until the dissolved solids precipitate as crystals. These crystals are removed and dewatered. The water vapor from evaporation is condensed and returned to the process.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. Before expecting that this expensive and energy intensive technology would be largely employed, businesses will more likely favor better water management, higher recycling rates and effluents discharge control.The key players are GE Water, Aquatech, Veolia, GEA Group, Degremont Technologies, Mitsubishi, Aquarion AG, IDE Technologies, Praj Industries, U.S. Water, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Saltworks, Doosan Hydro (SafBon), Petro Sep and so on. Among them, GE Water, Aquatech and Veolia are the leaders of this market.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. In India, The ZLD market is concentrated in certain locations like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Stringent implementation of water discharge laws and the social responsibility of the corporate world for environmental clearance will be the major drivers of this market. Low-cost technologies will dominate the ZLD market as currently it is very expensive for widespread adoption, both from fixed and operating cost points of view. Textiles, distilleries and breweries, and power and petrochemicals would be the major end users of this ZLD market. Large pharmaceutical plants in India are required to achieve ZLD.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Conventional ZLD System

Hybrid ZLD System Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Energy & Power

Electronics and Semiconductor

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals