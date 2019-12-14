Zigbee Enabled Devices Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Global “Zigbee Enabled Devices Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Zigbee Enabled Devices Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Zigbee Enabled Devices Industry.

Zigbee Enabled Devices Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Zigbee Enabled Devices industry.

ZigBee is a wireless and open global standard with added benefits such as low-cost, low-power wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) networks. The ZigBee standard is the only wireless technology that enables device-to-device communication and functions on Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.15.4 physical radio specification in unsanctioned bands including 2.4 GHz, 900 MHz, and 868 MHz.

According to the report, the rapidly growing IoT market across the globe is encouraging organizations from different industries to join the ZigBee Alliance, which offers global wireless standards. ZigBee Alliance aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products. Growing membership in ZigBee Alliance will help leverage the expertise of member companies to develop standards, increase awareness, understand ZigBee technology, and ensure interoperability across the IoT.

The Zigbee Enabled Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zigbee Enabled Devices.

Atmel

Digi

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas

AAC Technologies

Aclara Technologies

Autani

Computime

Energate

HPL Electric And Power

Itron

Legrand

Melange Systems

Microchip Technology

MMB Networks

OKI Semiconductor

Profile Systems

SENA Technologies

Tendril Networks

Trilliant

Telegesis

Public And Commercial

Residential Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

STBs

Smart Meters

Remote Controls

Connected Bulbs