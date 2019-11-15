 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market. The ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market: 

Smart thermostats are used to adjust indoor ambient temperatures and humidity levels. It is an enhanced version of conventional thermostats: smart thermostats combine software, sensors, online connectivity, algorithms, and consumer-friendly interfaces to save on energy and promote electricity conservation. Several wireless technologies such as ZigBee and Wi-Fi are used to connect smart thermostats with mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets. Wireless technologies enable consumers to control and manage their smart thermostats from anywhere in the home.According to the report, the rapidly emerging IoT market worldwide is prompting different industries to join ZigBee Alliance. The alliance offers global wireless standards. It aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products. Currently, the alliance has more than 400 members, working collaboratively to develop simple and easy-to-use ZigBee standards and products that define the IoT for use in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.The global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market:

  • Carrier
  • Centralite Systems
  • Control4
  • Ecobee
  • Energate
  • Fidure
  • Honeywell
  • Leviton

    Regions covered in the ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market by Applications:

  • Public And Commercial
  • Residential

    ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market by Types:

  • 2.4 GHz
  • 900 MHz
  • 868 MHz

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Size
    2.1.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Product
    4.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Product
    4.3 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Countries
    6.1.1 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Product
    6.3 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Product
    7.3 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Product
    9.3 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Forecast
    12.5 Europe ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 ZigBee enabled Smart Thermostat Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

