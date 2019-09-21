 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ZigBee Home Automation Market by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 21, 2019

ZigBee Home Automation

Global “ZigBee Home Automation Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The ZigBee Home Automation Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international ZigBee Home Automation Industry.

ZigBee Home Automation Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole ZigBee Home Automation industry.

Know About ZigBee Home Automation Market: 

ZigBee-enabled devices in home automation is gaining a lot of traction with high growth rates in application segments like smart lighting, media, and security. Vendors like Midea Group, a manufacturer of electrical appliances, have joined ZigBee Alliance, in view of the potential of the market. Low power sensors consume less power and allow device to get connected, which have substantial growth opportunities in smart home automation. Protocols like ZigBee and Thread are the most prominent in the market. The market for smart home automation is growing at a slow rate.
According to the report, growing number of members in ZigBee Alliance will be a key driver for market growth. The rapidly emerging IoT market worldwide is encouraging various industries to join ZigBee Alliance. The alliance provides global wireless standards. It aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products.
The global ZigBee Home Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the ZigBee Home Automation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in ZigBee Home Automation Market:

  • Atmel
  • Digi International
  • Freescale Semiconductor
  • GreenPeak Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • AAC Technologies
  • Aclara Technologies
  • Autani
  • Computime
  • Energate
  • HPL Electric And Power
  • Itron
  • Legrand
  • Melange Systems
  • Microchip Technology
  • MMB Networks
  • OKI Semiconductor
  • Profile Systems
  • SENA Technologies
  • Tendril Networks
  • TimeLox
  • Trilliant
  • Telegesis

    Regions Covered in the ZigBee Home Automation Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

  • Media
  • Environmental Systems
  • Security Systems
  • Others

    Consumer Goods Market by Types:

  • Full Function Devices (FFDs)
  • Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size
    2.1.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 ZigBee Home Automation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers ZigBee Home Automation Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ZigBee Home Automation Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Product
    4.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Product
    4.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
    6.1.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Product
    6.3 North America ZigBee Home Automation by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe ZigBee Home Automation by Product
    7.3 Europe ZigBee Home Automation by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation by Product
    9.3 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 ZigBee Home Automation Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 ZigBee Home Automation Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 ZigBee Home Automation Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America ZigBee Home Automation Forecast
    12.5 Europe ZigBee Home Automation Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific ZigBee Home Automation Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America ZigBee Home Automation Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Home Automation Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 ZigBee Home Automation Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

