Zika Virus Market High Growth Possible during 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Zika Virus

GlobalZika Virus Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Zika Virus Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Zika Virus Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Zika Virus Market Manufactures:

  • harat Biotech
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences
  • Intrexon
  • Cerus
  • Sanofi
  • NewLink Genetics
  • Immunovaccine
  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Zika Virus Market Types:

  • Sexual Transmission
  • Blood Transfusion

    Zika Virus Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • Zika virus disease (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Based on research to date, there is scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of microcephaly and GBS.
  • Zika virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, mainly Aedes aegypti in tropical regions. Sexual transmission of Zika virus is also possible. Other modes of transmission such as blood transfusion are being investigated.
  • Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys through a network that monitored yellow fever. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. From the 1960s to 1980s, human infections were found across Africa and Asia, typically accompanied by mild illness. The first large outbreak of disease caused by Zika infection was reported from the Island of Yap (Federated States of Micronesia) in 2007. In July 2015 Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome. In October 2015 Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly.
  • The worldwide market for Zika Virus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zika Virus in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Zika Virus Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Zika Virus Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Zika Virus manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Zika Virus market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 119

    Joann Wilson
