Zinc Chemicals Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019-2023

Zinc Chemicals market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.51% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Zinc Chemicals market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Zinc chemicals such as zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and zinc carbonate are used in various end-user industries such as agriculture, automotive, glass and ceramics, and paints and coatings. The agriculture industry is one of the major end-user industries, which consumes zinc chemical in the form of zinc sulfate as fertilizer additives, which helps to improve the fertility of the soil. Zinc oxide is used during the curing process of synthetic and natural rubber, which is used for manufacturing automotive tires as it offers properties such as high resistance against heat, chemical reinforcement, and compression fatigue. As a result, the increased demand for automotive and product development in the tire industry have contributed to the growth of the zinc oxide market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the zinc chemicals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.
Rising demand for zinc chemicals in the APAC region The global zinc chemical market is witnessing high growth in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are shifting facilities to these countries due to factors such as cheap labor, availability of land, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms. APAC has the presence of several textile vendors and a vast consumer base, due to which there will be an increasing demand for zinc chemicals in textiles. Further, the growth of the chemical industry in APAC is expected to fuel the demand for zinc chemicals during the forecast period. Zinc chemicals in the form of zinc sulfate, zinc acetate, and zinc cyanide are used in the chemical industry to manufacture chemical reagents for various applications. Volatility in raw material prices The lack of availability of zincite ores to produce zinc chemicals such as zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and zinc chloride has led to an increase in the price ores to produce zinc chemicals. The increase in the prices of zinc will affect the demand and supply equilibrium of the global zinc chemicals market. Moreover, the non-availability of raw materials increases the operational costs and cost of products in the market. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the zinc chemicals market during 2019-2023, view our report.
The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies including EverZinc Group and L. BrÃ¼ggeÂmann GmbH & Co. KG makes the competitive environment quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the marketâs competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies. Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., Toho Zinc Co. Ltd., and U.S. Zinc Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
