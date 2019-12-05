Zinc Chemicals Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019-2023

The “Zinc Chemicals Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Zinc Chemicals market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.51% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Zinc Chemicals market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Zinc chemicals such as zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and zinc carbonate are used in various end-user industries such as agriculture, automotive, glass and ceramics, and paints and coatings. The agriculture industry is one of the major end-user industries, which consumes zinc chemical in the form of zinc sulfate as fertilizer additives, which helps to improve the fertility of the soil. Zinc oxide is used during the curing process of synthetic and natural rubber, which is used for manufacturing automotive tires as it offers properties such as high resistance against heat, chemical reinforcement, and compression fatigue. As a result, the increased demand for automotive and product development in the tire industry have contributed to the growth of the zinc oxide market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the zinc chemicals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Zinc Chemicals:

EverZinc Group

L. BrÃ¼ggeÂ­mann GmbH & Co. KG

Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.

Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.