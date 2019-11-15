Zinc Chemicals Market Growth, Trends, Shares, Forecast, Analysis And Opportunities 2019-2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Zinc Chemicals Market” report provides in-depth information about Zinc Chemicals industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Zinc Chemicals Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Zinc Chemicals industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Zinc Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Zinc Chemicals market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Zinc chemicals such as zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and zinc carbonate are used in various end-user industries such as agriculture, automotive, glass and ceramics, and paints and coatings. The agriculture industry is one of the major end-user industries, which consumes zinc chemical in the form of zinc sulfate as fertilizer additives, which helps to improve the fertility of the soil. Zinc oxide is used during the curing process of synthetic and natural rubber, which is used for manufacturing automotive tires as it offers properties such as high resistance against heat, chemical reinforcement, and compression fatigue. As a result, the increased demand for automotive and product development in the tire industry have contributed to the growth of the zinc oxide market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the zinc chemicals market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Zinc Chemicals:

EverZinc Group

L. BrÃ¼ggeÂ­mann GmbH & Co. KG

Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.

Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.