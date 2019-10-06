Zinc Selenide Market Industry Analysis with Future Growth Demands Industry Analysis Forecast by 2024 Worldwide

Zinc selenide (ZnSe) is a light-yellow, it is a kind of inorganic compound, solid bright yellow.

II-VI Incorporated

EO

TYBANG

R’AIN Group

Crystaltechno

Alkor Technologies

Wavelength-tech

Sinoma

Grinm Advanced Materials

Vital Materials

ATS Optical Material

Skight Optics

Altechna

EKSMA Optics



<50 mm

50-150 mm

150-250 mm

>250 mm Application Segment Analysis:

Laser Optical Element

Medical Field

Thermal Imaging System