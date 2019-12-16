Zippers Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "Zippers Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Zippers Market for 2019-2024.

About Zippers:

Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

Zippers Market Manufactures:

YKK

RIRI

YBS Zipper

KAO SHING ZIPPER

IDEAL Fastener

Coats Industrial

SALMI

MAX Zipper

Sanli Zipper

HHH Zipper

KCC Zipper

Sancris

SBS

3F

YCC

Weixing Group

YQQ

XinHong Zipper

CMZ ZIPPER

Zhejiang LIDA Zipper

Xinyu Zipper

HSD Zipper

TAT-Zipper

JKJ Zipper

DIS

THC Zipper

ABC Zipper

Hengxiang Zipper

Hualing-Zipper

Zippers Market Types:

Metal Zipper

Nylon Zipper

Plastic Zipper

Zippers Market Applications:

Garment

Luggage & Bags

Sporting Goods

Camping Gear

The Report provides in depth research of the Zippers Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Zippers Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Zippers Market Report:

Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.

According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.

Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.

When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.

The worldwide market for Zippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 20100 million US$ in 2024, from 15400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.