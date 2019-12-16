 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Zippers Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Zippers

GlobalZippers Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Zippers Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Zippers Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Zippers globally.

About Zippers:

Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

Zippers Market Manufactures:

  • YKK
  • RIRI
  • YBS Zipper
  • KAO SHING ZIPPER
  • IDEAL Fastener
  • Coats Industrial
  • SALMI
  • MAX Zipper
  • Sanli Zipper
  • HHH Zipper
  • KCC Zipper
  • Sancris
  • SBS
  • 3F
  • YCC
  • Weixing Group
  • YQQ
  • XinHong Zipper
  • CMZ ZIPPER
  • Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
  • Xinyu Zipper
  • HSD Zipper
  • TAT-Zipper
  • JKJ Zipper
  • DIS
  • THC Zipper
  • ABC Zipper
  • Hengxiang Zipper
  • Hualing-Zipper
  • QCC

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813823

    Zippers Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Zippers Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Zippers Market Types:

  • Metal Zipper
  • Nylon Zipper
  • Plastic Zipper
  • Others

    Zippers Market Applications:

  • Garment
  • Luggage & Bags
  • Sporting Goods
  • Camping Gear
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813823   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Zippers Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Zippers Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Zippers Market Report:

  • Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.
  • According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.
  • Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.
  • When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.
  • The worldwide market for Zippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 20100 million US$ in 2024, from 15400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zippers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Zippers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zippers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zippers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Zippers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Zippers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Zippers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zippers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    No.of Pages: 139   

    1 Zippers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Zippers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Zippers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Zippers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Zippers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Zippers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Zippers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Zippers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Zippers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Zippers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

