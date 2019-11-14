 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Zirconia Dental Material Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Zirconia Dental Material

Global “Zirconia Dental Material Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Zirconia Dental Material in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Zirconia Dental Material Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Sagemax Bioceramics
  • 3M ESPE
  • Zirkonzahn
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Kuraray Noritake Dental
  • GC
  • Pritidenta
  • Glidewell Laboratories
  • Aurident
  • CRYSTAL Zirconia
  • Aidite
  • Upcera Dental
  • Huge Dental

    The report provides a basic overview of the Zirconia Dental Material industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Zirconia Dental Material Market Types:

  • Zirconia Dental Disc
  • Zirconia Dental Block

    Zirconia Dental Material Market Applications:

  • Inlays and Onlays
  • Dental Crowns
  • Dental Bridges
  • Dentures

    Finally, the Zirconia Dental Material market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Zirconia Dental Material market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Dentsply Sirona is the largest supplier of Zirconia Dental Material, with a production market share nearly 16.36% in 2016. Other leading players include Sagemax Bioceramics, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Aidite, etc.
  • The classification of Zirconia Dental Material includes Discs and Blocks, and the production proportion of Discs in 2016 is about 70%.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Zirconia Dental Material, with a production market share nearly 31.80% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Zirconia Dental Material, with production market share nearly 30.21% in 2016.
  • Europe is the largest sales region, with a sales market share nearly 24.77% in 2016. China is the second largest sales region with the sales market share of 23.13%.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Zirconia Dental Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zirconia Dental Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 Zirconia Dental Material Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Zirconia Dental Material by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Zirconia Dental Material Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Zirconia Dental Material Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Zirconia Dental Material Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Zirconia Dental Material Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Zirconia Dental Material Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Zirconia Dental Material Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Zirconia Dental Material Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Zirconia Dental Material Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

