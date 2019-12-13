 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Zirconium Silicate Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Zirconium Silicate

GlobalZirconium Silicate Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Zirconium Silicate Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Zirconium Silicate Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Zirconium Silicate globally.

About Zirconium Silicate:

Zirconium silicate is a colorless (or pale yellow or smoky) variety of zirconï¼but impurities induce various colorations. It is insoluble in water, acids. Zirconium silicate is used in production of some ceramics, enamels, and ceramic glazes.

Zirconium Silicate Market Manufactures:

  • Industrie Bitossi
  • Mario Pilato Blat
  • Endeka Ceramics
  • Reade
  • Nitto Granryo Kogyo
  • HakusuiTech
  • Torrecid Group
  • Astron Zircon
  • Imerys
  • Tirupati Microtech
  • Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng
  • Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise
  • T&H GLAZE
  • Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium
  • Jiansu Baifu Tech
  • Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium
  • Yaohui Technology
  • Yixingxinxing
  • Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp
  • Shandong Jinao Technology
  • Guangdong Orient Zirconia
  • Shandong Chenyuan Power

    Zirconium Silicate Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Zirconium Silicate Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Zirconium Silicate Market Types:

  • High-grade Zirconium Silicate
  • Common Zirconium Silicate

    Zirconium Silicate Market Applications:

  • Ceramics
  • Wear-resistant Materials
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Zirconium Silicate Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Zirconium Silicate Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Zirconium Silicate Market Report:

  • At present, major manufacturers of zirconium silicate are concentrated in China. China has now become the worldâs largest producer and exporter. Also, global major manufacturers are Industrie Bitossi, Mario Pilato Blat, Endeka Ceramics, Reade, Nitto Granryo Kogyo, HakusuiTech, Torrecid Group, Astron Zircon, Imerys, Tirupati Microtech, Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng, Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise, T&H GLAZE, Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium, Jiansu Baifu Tech, Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium, Yaohui Technology, Yixingxinxing, Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp, Shandong Jinao Technology, Guangdong Orient Zirconia and Shandong Chenyuan Power etc.
  • There exists environment pollution during the zirconium silicate production. So, environment protection pressure of manufacturers in China is big, which will affect gross margin of manufactures seriously.
  • Global zirconium silicate production is distributed in China, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China produced 285.61 K MT zirconium silicate, with a production share of 42.09%. Europe and South America separately produced 239.05 K MT and 37.32 K MT. Also, production of Asia (Ex-China) was 66.81 K MT.
  • During past five years, global zirconium silicate production varied from 800.22 K MT in 2011 to 678.55 K MT in 2015, with an average increase rate of 0.96%. In the future, we predict that global production will be 764.08 K MT by 2022.
  • The worldwide market for Zirconium Silicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zirconium Silicate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Zirconium Silicate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zirconium Silicate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zirconium Silicate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Zirconium Silicate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Zirconium Silicate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Zirconium Silicate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zirconium Silicate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Zirconium Silicate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Zirconium Silicate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Zirconium Silicate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Zirconium Silicate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Zirconium Silicate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Zirconium Silicate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Zirconium Silicate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Zirconium Silicate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

