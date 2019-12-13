Zirconium Silicate Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Zirconium Silicate:

Zirconium silicate is a colorless (or pale yellow or smoky) variety of zirconï¼but impurities induce various colorations. It is insoluble in water, acids. Zirconium silicate is used in production of some ceramics, enamels, and ceramic glazes.

Zirconium Silicate Market Manufactures:

Industrie Bitossi

Mario Pilato Blat

Endeka Ceramics

Reade

Nitto Granryo Kogyo

HakusuiTech

Torrecid Group

Astron Zircon

Imerys

Tirupati Microtech

Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng

Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise

T&H GLAZE

Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium

Jiansu Baifu Tech

Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium

Yaohui Technology

Yixingxinxing

Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp

Shandong Jinao Technology

Guangdong Orient Zirconia

High-grade Zirconium Silicate

Common Zirconium Silicate Zirconium Silicate Market Applications:

Ceramics

Wear-resistant Materials

At present, major manufacturers of zirconium silicate are concentrated in China. China has now become the worldâs largest producer and exporter. Also, global major manufacturers are Industrie Bitossi, Mario Pilato Blat, Endeka Ceramics, Reade, Nitto Granryo Kogyo, HakusuiTech, Torrecid Group, Astron Zircon, Imerys, Tirupati Microtech, Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng, Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise, T&H GLAZE, Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium, Jiansu Baifu Tech, Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium, Yaohui Technology, Yixingxinxing, Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp, Shandong Jinao Technology, Guangdong Orient Zirconia and Shandong Chenyuan Power etc.

There exists environment pollution during the zirconium silicate production. So, environment protection pressure of manufacturers in China is big, which will affect gross margin of manufactures seriously.

Global zirconium silicate production is distributed in China, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China produced 285.61 K MT zirconium silicate, with a production share of 42.09%. Europe and South America separately produced 239.05 K MT and 37.32 K MT. Also, production of Asia (Ex-China) was 66.81 K MT.

During past five years, global zirconium silicate production varied from 800.22 K MT in 2011 to 678.55 K MT in 2015, with an average increase rate of 0.96%. In the future, we predict that global production will be 764.08 K MT by 2022.

The worldwide market for Zirconium Silicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Zirconium Silicate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.